England’ Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after home robbed

England winger Raheem Sterling has left the World Cup, returning to London after his house was broken into and robbed.

Sterling left the England team ahead of Sunday’s Round of 16 victory over Senegal, wanting to get home and be with his family. A spokesman for Sterling told the BBC that he was “prioritizing the wellbeing” of his three young children and that the armed intruders broke in while the family was at home.

Surrey Police contradicted that account, saying that the family came home to find a burglary had taken place.

“On Saturday, December 3, the occupants returned to the address after arriving home from an international trip,” a police statement said, per the BBC. “They contacted police just before 9 p.m. to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen.

“Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak to the occupants this morning. At this time it remains unclear on which date the property was stolen and establishing this forms a key part of our investigation.”

Raheem Sterling left the World Cup to be with his family after their home was burgled in England. AP Photo

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Sterling was also the victim of an attempted break-in in Nov. 2018.

“Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first,” England manager Gareth Southgate said after the 3-0 win over Senegal. “We want to give him that space and we will see over the next few days how that develops.”

England will play France in the quarterfinals on Saturday.