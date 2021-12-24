The Hamden Journal

Enes Kanter Freedom goes Instagram official with model Emily Sears

Enes Kanter Freedom goes Instagram official with model Emily Sears

Enes Kanter Freedom is having a big couple months. First he became an American citizen. Now he is dating a model.

Emily Sears, a model who once appeared in Carl’s Jr. commercial, posted a photo with Kanter Freedom on Instagram with the caption “Bravest person I know.”

According to TMZ, Kanter Freedom and Sears have been dating for “a couple months”.

Model Emily Sears, who once appeared in a Carl’s Jr. commercial.
Getty Images for CELSIUS

Kanter Freedom, a former Knick who currently plays for the Celtics, has been an outspoken advocate of human rights, speaking out against the regimes in his native Turkey, China (whose authoritarian government is a major, controversial partner with the NBA) and elsewhere.

“When I was nine years old, my mom told me to always stand up for what’s right — even if it means sacrificing everything,” Kanter Freedom told The Post earlier this month. “From that day forward, I have always been outspoken. Now I am on a big stage and there are so many dictators out there who are destroying people. God gave me this platform, and I have to use it for the good fight.”

Model Emily Sears is dating Enes Kanter Freedom.
Getty Images

TMZ says Sears and Kanter Freedom are dating at a distance for the time being — with the former living in Los Angeles and the latter in Boston.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.