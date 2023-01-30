Empire State Building honors Chiefs after Eagles lights outrage

It may be too late now to say sorry, Empire State Building.

As New Yorkers decried the city’s iconic landmark Sunday for celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Empire State Building’s Twitter account announced later in the evening that it had switched its lights to red and gold to honor the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl berth.

“That hurt us more than it hurt you,” the account tweeted. “We’re now lit for the @chiefs in honor of their AFC Championship Win.”





Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates Kansas City’s AFC Championship win on Jan. 29, 2023. Getty Images

Despite the building’s swift reversal, the shocking sight could not be unseen by fans of the New York Giants, who were bested by their loathed NFC East rival in the Divisional Round of the playoffs earlier this month. In fact, Giants safety Julian Love joined the chorus of frustrated New Yorkers after seeing green and white illuminated in Manhattan’s skyline.

“What on Earth … Let me close these blinds,” Love tweeted Sunday.





The Empire State Building celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl berth on Jan. 29, 2023. Twitter/Empire State Building





Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates Philadelphia’s NFC Championship win on Jan. 29, 2023. Getty Images

Elsewhere on Twitter, Giants legend Carl Banks summed up the thoughts of many: “What the actual F#*k??

“They would NEVER Light a building for a NY sports team! @NYCMayor did someone lose a bet?” the former linebacker wrote.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also addressed the situation Monday morning following the outcry.

“To be clear, New York State has no control over how @EmpireStateBldg lights its colors,” she tweeted.

With the Eagles and Chiefs set to face off in Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12, all eyes will likely be on the Empire State Building postgame to see the landmark’s next move.

The Twitter account sent one final tweet, simply saying, “Good night.”

Not for everyone.