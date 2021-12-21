Emotional Maxx Crosby reflects on Pro Bowl selection: ‘I was in rehab almost two years ago’

Maxx Crosby has come a long way in his professional career, not only for the progress he has made on the field, but off it as well.

The third-year Raiders defensive end got emotional when discussing his first Pro Bowl nod on Monday, shortly after the Raiders’ last-second win over the Browns kept Las Vegas’ (7-7) playoff hopes alive. As he noted in his postgame interview, he was in rehab for a month in early 2020 while dealing with alcoholism.

“It just brought back memories … I was in rehab almost two years ago and now I’m in the Pro Bowl,” Crosby told reporters. “This is just a blessing, man. I show up and I try to be the best teammate everyday, show my guys that I care.

“This hit home, man. This is special. It makes my family proud, my girl, everybody around me is calling, blowing up my phone. I’m crying like a baby because I know I’ve worked so hard, and it’s starting to pay off.”

Crosby is one of three Vegas players, including linebacker Denzel Perryman and punter AJ Cole, to make the Pro Bowl. Through 14 games this season, Crosby has been credited with 43 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and 25 quarterback hits. Per Pro Football Focus, he has 34 quarterback pressures on the season.

Crosby also made note of Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, whom he described as having a significant positive impact on him in Las Vegas:

“Coach Marinelli, got to say something about him, because he pushes me every day,” Crosby said. “Pushes me every day to be the best player I can be … he just wants to see the best of me. I want to kill him sometimes, he wants to kill me, but he just wants to see the best for me. He knows what I want. I want to be the best in the league and he pushes me to be that guy every day.”

Below is Crosby’s interview discussing how far he has come: