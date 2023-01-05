Emily Ratajkowski shares cryptic tweet slamming the NFL

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be a fan of the NFL.

On Wednesday, the model took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry but…fuck the NFL.”

It’s unclear what prompted Ratajkowski’s tweet, as she did not provide further context. Her message, though, came at a difficult time in the sport following the tragedy with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football.”

The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after standing up following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. CPR was administered by medical personnel and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment, the Bills said.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on Jan. 4, 2023 in New York City.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York City.



The team has continued to share Twitter updates on the condition of Hamlin, who remains on a ventilator and in critical condition in the intensive care unit at UC Medical Center.

On Wednesday, Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, addressed the entire Bills team on a Zoom call and said that his son was making progress, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported that a source said, “The team needed it.”

The Bills-Bengals game was postponed after Hamlin’s medical emergency in the first quarter. Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs, among other Bills players, chose to stay in Cincinnati to be near Hamlin while the team flew home on Monday night after the game was suspended, per NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin after a game against the Titans at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Getty Images

Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field against the Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Getty Images

Bengals coach Zac Taylor was also seen at UC Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma hospital that’s about two miles from Paycor Stadium, on the night of the tragedy. Additionally, Bengals and Bills fans traveled from the stadium to the hospital, where they stood outside in prayer circles, holding hands and candles.

On Wednesday, the Bills held their first practice session since Hamlin’s injury, which included a walkthrough, without holding any media availability.

NFL players and teams, as well as pro athletes from multiple leagues among others, have shared supportive messages and donations for Hamlin.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Bengals-Bills game will not resume this week and there have been no changes made to the Week 18 schedule.