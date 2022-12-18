Emiliano Martínez saves Argentina in clutch for World Cup title

Emiliano Martínez was still in tears as he tried to answer questions, the moment overwhelming the Argentine goalkeeper more than anything could have during the game itself.

It was the first time all night he had looked anything other than calm as Martínez wrote himself into World Cup lore. In the classic World Cup final, Martinez carried Argentina through extra time and a penalty shootout to win the country’s first world championship in 36 years.

It was the second minute of stoppage time after 120 had already passed when a looping ball found Randal Kolo Muani in space atop the Argentinian box. This looked like the moment for France, which had already fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to tie the game at three. This would write an end to Argentina, a tragic finish to a World Cup that seemed predestined to finish in favor of La Albiceleste from the start.

And then there was Martínez, doing the splits and coming up with a desperation kick save, the ball flying off his left foot. Minutes later, with the game in penalties, there was no desperation — only stone cold calm. Martínez denied Kingsley Coman with a diving save to his left, then stared down Aurélien Tchouaméni until the French midfielder sent his attempt wide.

Emiliano Martinez saves Randal Kolo Muani’s shot in extra time. REUTERS

Emiliano Martinez saves Kingsley Coman’s penalty. AFP via Getty Images

“Nothing to thank me for,” Martínez said through both an interpreter and his tears. “It was a game we had to suffer. … It’s our destiny to suffer.”

And it seemed to be his destiny to end that suffering.

“We were [up] 3-2, they get another penalty. They almost scored two goals then I did that kick, that save, and this is my dream,” Martínez said. “I’m speechless.”

The emotion, still, poured from him as he was asked about the penalty kicks.

“I was calm. I relied on my teammates,” he said. “I couldn’t [save] the first one, I leaned the wrong way.

“But then I did everything right.”

His teammates, too, came through with a perfect 4-for-4 in the shootout. Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel helped put Argentina over the top in the shootout, But it is Martínez who made that glory possible when all looked lost.

Emiliano Martinez celebrates after saving Kingsley Coman’s penalty. AP

“I want to dedicate [this] to my family, my kid,” Martínez said. “I came from humble beginnings, I left Argentina very young for England, and I just want to dedicate this to them.”

While his saves were breathtaking, a part of his celebration was eyebrow-raising.

After winning the tournament’s Golden Glove award, Martinez celebrated by putting the trophy — which is shaped like a hand — to his crotch and pumping.