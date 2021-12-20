Elijah Riley and the blind eye the NFL wants fans to embrace

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each morning.

The image that will haunt the Jets and Dolphins players is one that the NFL did not want you to see.

Jets safety Elijah Riley lying motionless on the field, surrounded by medical professionals, surrounded by football players who wondered if they were witnessing their worst nightmares. He is supposed to get up; the wind, knocked out of him, is supposed to return; he might hobble, but he is supposed to walk off to a polite round of applause; he has to move so the Dolphins’ drive can continue already.

But he was not going anywhere and neither were his legs or arms.