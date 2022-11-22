Elijah Moore seems to have idea about Jets’ Zach Wilson situation

One Jets receiver appears to have checked in on the team’s quarterback situation with a sly social media post.

Elijah Moore posted a photo of himself throwing a football during warmups to his Instagram Story. The post came not long after Jets head coach Rob Saleh wouldn’t commit to quarterback Zach Wilson starting against the Bears on Sunday.

Wilson did not have a strong showing under center versus the New England Patriots this past Sunday. Gang Green lost a 10-3 heartbreaker, and the BYU product only completed 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

This is not the first time Moore has “stirred the pot.” When asked about his chemistry with Wilson earlier this season, the wideout stressed that he doesn’t “get the ball.”

Moore recently claimed to feel “rejuvenated” and at ease in his new role as a slot receiver. However this latest post hints there are still a few unresolved feelings.

Over nine games, Moore has just 18 receptions and 220 yards. He made 43 catches, including five touchdowns last season.