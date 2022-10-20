Elijah Moore requests trade from Jets

Elijah Moore wants off of Gang Green.

The wide receiver has requested a trade, The Post’s Mark Cannizaro confirmed, adding the team is considering it.

The trade request was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Moore was held without a catch in the Jets’ win over the Packers on Sunday, and had just one reception for 11 yards in the 40-17 victory over Miami in Week 5.

Earlier Thursday, Moore was excused from practice for what head coach Robert Saleh deemed “a personal reason.”

Before that, Moore had sent some cryptic tweets.

“God makes no mistakes….I trust u through it Allllllll…” he tweeted.

Elijah Moore has requested a trade from the Jets. Getty Images

Later, Moore tweeted, “Love my teammates!’’

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday that he and Moore had had an “open conversation.”

“We’ve had open dialogue, and we’re going to keep [the conversation] in-house,’’ LaFleur said. “Guys are competitors. I’ve coached that position for a couple years and been in that room and you want those guys to be ultra-competitive and want the ball. Ultimately, we’re going to do what we feel is best to win football games. And, [Moore] is a big part of that.

“We have five guys with over 200 yards receiving now. It’s really cool. The guys are competitive, they want to contribute as much as possible.’’

Moore’s trade request could open up a space for Denzel Mims, who requested a trade of his own earlier in the season, to finally enter the lineup.