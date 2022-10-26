Elijah Moore embraced in return to Jets practice

As Elijah Moore stretched before practice, head coach Robert Saleh hovered above him, the two engaging in a few-minute chat. When offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, with whom Moore feuded last week, approached, the two shared a handshake and hug. As Moore warmed up, he played catch with fellow offensive weapon Michael Carter. Just before wide receiver drills, Moore and Braxton Berrios greeted each other with an intricate handshake.

In the short time the media could watch practice, Jets from all corners wanted to show that a player who announced last week that he wanted out has been welcomed back in.

“He’s still our brother. He just needed some time just to be with himself,” said fellow Jets receiver Jeff Smith, who said he has talked with Moore “a good amount” since last week. “We still welcome him back with open arms — back in the [locker] room, too. We don’t hold that against him.”

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) smiles at practice in Florham Park, N.J. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Moore returned to practice for the first time since requesting a trade last week. Moore, who has been unhappy with his usage, was sent home from practice last Thursday after an outburst directed at LaFleur, and the receiver asked out soon after. Moore, whom the Jets said they would not deal, was inactive Sunday for their win over the Broncos.

Moore declined to speak to the media Wednesday, but the Jets expect the 2021 second-round pick to play against the Patriots on Sunday. He figures to be needed, especially because Corey Davis (knee) is day-to-day and did not practice Wednesday.

Moore was a bigger factor for Joe Flacco than Zach Wilson. In three games with Wilson at quarterback — all victories — Moore caught four passes for 64 yards. His apparent breaking point was the win over the Packers, in which he did not have an official target.

“There probably still is [frustration], in terms of what he wants his role to be from a ball-production standpoint,” said Saleh, who added he did not know if Moore still wanted to be traded. “But I don’t think it changes, like he’s not quitting on anybody. He’s not out there dogging it, he’s not sitting on his helmet, he’s not skipping and holding out and faking injuries. He’s not doing any of that.”

Elijah Moore (8) catches a pass at practice in Florham Park, N.J. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

After Moore’s initial complaints about not receiving the ball enough, Wilson said he talked with the former Mississippi star and said, “I’m going to get you that ball.”

Under Wilson, the Jets have run the ball far more often. In the last two weeks, Wilson has totaled 231 yards through the air. The wins have been there while the air production has not.

“We just want to win,” Smith said. “[Moore is] back in the building now, just going to go play, and that’s it.”