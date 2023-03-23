Elieser Hernandez finds a groove in Mets’ spring tie

Here are some nuggets from Mets spring training on Thursday:

Rebound Outing

After four straight appearances in which he allowed at least one earned run, bullpen candidate Elieser Hernandez pitched a scoreless fourth inning in the Mets’ 2-2 Grapefruit League tie with the Braves in North Port, Fla.





Elieser Hernandez kept the Braves off the scoresheet in his inning of work on Thursday. AP

The right-hander Hernandez arrived from the Marlins with Jeff Brigham in a November trade.

Pete’s Return

Pete Alonso went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his first game since the WBC’s conclusion. Alonso was replaced by Mark Vientos at first base late in the game.

Caught My Eye

Starling Marte played the entire game in right field as he prepares for the regular season. Marte went 1-for-3 at the plate.

Friday’s Schedule

Max Scherzer is scheduled to face the Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. It will be Scherzer’s final start of the Grapefruit League season.