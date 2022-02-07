Eli Manning thinks Tom Brady is ‘too good’ for broadcasting

There will be no Bradycast.

Eli Manning said that Tom Brady would not be joining the broadcast booth anytime soon for one very specific reason.

“He’s not going into broadcasting,” Manning told Adam Glyn, via TMZ. “He’s too good.”

Manning thought that the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback would never be breaking down plays on cable TV like he and his brother Peyton do on ESPN’s Manningcast, which airs during select “Monday Night Football” games. Instead, he thought TB12 will “enjoy life” and spend his retirement focusing on family and having a good time.

Since his retirement announcement last week, Brady has reportedly fielded calls for broadcast gigs from numerous different stations.

The quarterback turned down offers to host “Saturday Night Live” and appear on “Good Morning America,” seemingly not interested in becoming an athlete-turned-host.

Eli and the Giants defeated Brady’s Patriots twice during Super Bowls: in 2008 and 2012. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brady announced his retirement after 22 legendary seasons in the NFL. In one of the best draft decisions in football history, Brady was selected 199th overall and led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in his 20-year tenure with the team. He added a seventh title in his first year with the Buccaneers a season ago.

Eli and Peyton joined ESPN as analysts for the 2021 season, offering a popular alternative broadcast with the two brothers interviewing guests and casually breaking down the games rom their respective homes. Eli, the former Giants quarterback, also hosts a college football show called “Eli’s Places” on ESPN+.