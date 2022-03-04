Eli Manning tests out his vertical jump at 2022 NFL Combine

Eli Manning’s dry sense of humor remains on display in his retirement.

The former Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champ tested out his vertical jump at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, showcasing his efforts in a recent Twitter video.

“I’ve gotta hit this red one for a 24-inch vertical, baby,” Manning, 41, said in the video before fully exerting himself and accomplishing his goal.

Eli Manning testing out his vertical jump skills at the NFL Scouting Combine. Screengrab / Eli Manning Twitter

It has always been kind of fun to observe Manning’s athleticism.

Although he does not move nearly as gracefully as a vast majority of professional football players we’ve seen, Manning’s awareness of his limitations, however, made him exceptional at avoiding injuries throughout his career.

Manning started 210 consecutive games between 2004 and 2017, and never missed a game in his career due to injury. His consecutive games streak was the third-longest of any quarterback in NFL history.

He retired in early 2020 after 16 seasons in the NFL.