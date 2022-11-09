Eli Manning takes shots with rapper Fivio Foreign in new video

The booze appeared to be flowing Tuesday when Giants legend Eli Manning hit the studio with New York rapper Fivio Foreign.

Taking to Twitter, Fivio told his followers, “I’m goin to the studio w Eli Manning,” before sharing two videos on his Instagram Story that featured him taking shots with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and Manning’s former Giants teammate, Shaun O’Hara.

“We doing shots,” Fivio said in one clip. “Eli. Shaun. Toasting. We in the studio making Big Drip.”

Eli Manning and his former Giants teammate Shaun O’Hara take a shot with New York rapper Fivio Foreign in the studio on Nov. 8, 2022.



At one point, Fivio called out Manning for not taking his whole shot, to which the 41-year-old said, “A little sip. I didn’t shoot it.”

Though it’s unclear why Manning and O’Hara took a field trip to the studio, the internet couldn’t get enough of the Giants legend’s bright ensemble.

Dressed in a yellow Celine sweatshirt and a matching bucket hat, Manning — who spent 16 seasons with the Giants before retiring in 2020 — added a diamond necklace to complete the bold look.

Eli Manning takes a shot with New York rapper Fivio Foreign on Nov. 8, 2022. Instagram/Fivio Foreign

Celine, a popular French luxury brand, has similar bucket hats that retail for up to $670 and hoodies that can go for $1,100.

In a separate tweet Wednesday, Fivio posted a preview of his “1 On 3” music video that will be released Friday. Manning and O’Hara aren’t featured in the preview clip.