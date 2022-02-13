Eli Manning, Jerome Bettis star alongside other NFL legends in ad

The Mannings will be back on screen at the Super Bowl, but this time it will be between the action.

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning will be among the NFL stars to appear in Pepsi’s Super Bowl 56 advertisement. They lead off the commercial alongside Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis, former teammate Victor Cruz and four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw.

The commercial has been airing throughout January and figures to be on again during the Super Bowl. Here’s a look at the advertisement.

Pepsi Super Bowl commercial

The commercial opens with the Manning brothers at home watching playoff football with a litany of Pepsi products — Pepsi soda, Mountain Dew, Lay’s chips and Tostitos salsa and chips. Peyton Manning doesn’t like that his brother drinks loud. Eli Manning doesn’t like that his brother eats chips loud.

Jerome Bettis bursts down the door and asks the brothers to ride to the Super Bowl with him in a bus. Peyton Manning, in addition to asking Bettis to fix the door, declines the opportunity. Cruz, one of Eli Manning’s teammates with the Giants, is already waiting in the bus and Peyton Manning tells his brother not to leave the room.

Bettis hatches the idea to instead just rip the room out of the house with the bus. Peyton Manning says he’s going to call mom.

Eli Manning, Cruz and Bettis keep driving toward the Super Bowl, when they stop to pick up more Pepsi products. There, they run into Bradshaw, who wants to tag along with them. They’re clearly hesitant to have him along, but decide he can join, so long as he’s riding in a seat attached to the roof of the bus — with the disclaimer, “DO NOT ATTEMPT if you are not a Super Bowl legend in a PepsiCo commercial.”

As Bradshaw enjoys the roof of the bus, Bettis, Cruz and Eli Manning rock out to Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” as they continue to drive to SoFi Stadium.

PepsiCo hasn’t released any commercials since that mid-January advertisement. Perhaps the company is holding out to release an ad for when the group finally reaches the Super Bowl.