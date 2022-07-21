Eileen Gu’s ESPY award win sparks outrage

Eileen Gu won the ESPY award for the “Breakthrough Athlete of the Year” and some people were not happy about it.

Gu is an American-born skier who competed for China in the Beijing Olympics. Her father is American and her mother is Chinese. She won the gold medal in women’s freestyle big air — and cashed in to the tune of an estimated tens of millions of dollars in Chinese endorsement deals in the process.

The decision to present Gu with the award sparked outrage on social media.

“Eileen Gu wins ESPY’s first Benedict Arnold Award,” tweeted Baylor University philosophy professor Francis Beckwith.

Wrote the conservative website the Daily Caller: “ESPN just gave an ESPY for “Breakout Athlete” to Eileen Gu, who chose to compete for communist China rather than Team USA during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Maybe we should give an award like that to American athletes who don’t support China.”

Eileen Gu won the ESPY award for Breakthrough Athlete of the Year. Getty Images

Eileen Gu is an American-born skier, whose father is American and mother is Chinese, who competed for China in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Getty Images

Derek Hunter, a host at WCBM 680 in Baltimore and contributor for conservative site townhall.com, tweeted, “Best communists sell-out to a genocidal regime for a pile of money goes to…Eileen Gu!”

Conservative pundit Stephen Miller tweeted that Gu is “The perfect athlete for ESPN.”

In her speech, Gu thanked her mother and grandmother.

“I really want to thank my mom because my passionate, selfless mom shows me in the flesh what it means to be a strong and powerful woman,” Gu said. “I also want to thank my grandmother, who showed me that boundaries were meant to be broken.”

Gu concluded her speech in Chinese.