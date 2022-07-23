Edwin Diaz’s season historically Amazin’ for Mets so far

Edwin Diaz already has assured his acquisition has moved out of the conversation for the worst in Mets history. He has done that largely by moving into this debate:

Is Diaz on a trajectory in 2022 to have the best relief season in Mets history?

Determining the best relief campaign for a franchise is not as clear cut as trying to determine the best, say, hitting season or even starting pitching season. The statistics for relievers have less volume and are without the same clear-cut meaning. Saves can be like fingerprints — no two are the same.

Tug McGraw amassed 12 saves in 1969, Jeurys Familia had 51 in 2016. But they were not doing the same job. McGraw made four starts that year and also had relief outings of 6 ¹/₃ and six innings and was generally used as a fireman, not a one-inning reliever. Familia pitched as many as two innings just once.

Win Probability Added (WPA) calculates a team’s chances from event to event in a game — so there’s greater weight given to a result in a 2-1 game compared to a 7-1 game. The best WPA in Mets history was McGraw in 1969. Totally get it. But the next was Darrell Sutherland for the 1966 Mets, and here are a few items to know about that:

Sutherland had an ERA (4.87) 25 percent worse than MLB average when factoring league and park, appeared in just 31 games (44 ¹/₃ innings) and did so for a 66-95 team that finished ninth in the 10-team NL. There also is this admission: I had never heard of Darrell Sutherland before doing the research.

By the way, third on this list was Pat Mahomes in 1999 — you probably have heard of his son.

Edwin Diaz had 20 saves before the All-Star break along with a 1.69 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings. Getty Images

So I shifted to RE24, which is a tool that measures the run expectancy from the beginning of each plate appearance to its end. We have McGraw No. 1 again, but this time for 1971. He is followed by Armando Benitez (1999), Jesse Orosco (1983), McGraw (1972) — the more you dig on McGraw, the more ya gotta believe how terrific a career he had, in general, and with the Mets, in particular — and Familia, but this time in 2015.

How about Wins Above Replacement (WAR)? McGraw is Nos. 1-2 (1972, ’71), followed by Orosco (1983), Benitez (1999), Bob Apodaca (1975) — Apodaca was Benitez’s pitching coach in 1999 — and Familia (2015).

The more research I did, the more I realized that determining where Diaz would fit in would have to be a combination of science and art — the numbers, yes, but also trying to incorporate meaning and just how you felt watching the player. And once I was done sorting out all the Skip Lockwoods and Randy Myers and Turk Wendells — all of whom had multiple strong relief seasons for the Mets — this is what I came to:

McGraw (1969), Benitez (2000), Familia (2015).

Each in that trio had multiple seasons to pick from, but ultimately I picked brilliant years in which their efforts were so central to the Mets making three of the four World Series trips in club history.

And that is where Diaz has to aim — dynamic, memorable work within the context of a special Mets season.

He’s halfway there.

Diaz came out of the All-Star break with credentials to put him on a path toward the best Mets relief season: 20 saves, a 1.69 ERA, a .189 batting average against. But the case for Diaz revolves a lot around strikeouts.

Because even in a strikeout age, no one is approaching what he is doing in missing bats.

Edwin Diaz was an All-Star for the second time in his career this year and has helped the Mets to first place in the NL East. USA TODAY Sports

Diaz had faced 145 batters in the first half and struck out 75 of them. That is 51.7 percent. The second-best among the 150 relievers with at least 30 innings this year was 41.6 percent by the Brewers’ Josh Hader. Relievers overall were striking out 23.5 percent of batters, the lowest percentage since 2018.

The only relievers to strike out a higher percentage in a season than Diaz did in the first half this year were the Brewers’ Devin Williams at 53 percent in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and Aroldis Chapman at 52.5 percent for the 2014 Reds.

Again, this is a strikeout-high era. Benitez, for example, struck out a higher percentage against the league average in 1999, when he was at a career-best 41 percent, than Diaz in the first half of 2022. Still, Diaz stands out because of the difference between Diaz and the rest of the league this year combined with just utter dominance — when he reached two strikes in an at-bat in the first half, hitters went 9-for-100 with 75 strikeouts.

In 68 plate appearances that had ended with Diaz ahead in the count, he had yielded one extra-base hit — a Bryce Harper homer on April 13. In such situations in July, he had faced eight hitters and all eight had struck out during a month in which he had whiffed 16 of 23 batters encountered. It verified the eye test that suggested Diaz was pitching his best as the first half concluded.

And it is not as if he has been abused. Manager Buck Showalter had limited his closer to 37 ¹/₃ innings — the 50th-most among relievers in the first half. Strategically, that has set up Showalter to ask more of Diaz down the stretch to hold off the Braves in the NL East — and more than that.

McGraw’s Mets won the 1969 World Series. The 2000 and 2015 Mets both lost the World Series in five games, in part because of Game 1 blown saves by Benitez in 2000, and Familia, who also blew two more games in that 2015 World Series versus the Royals.

So the there is a roadmap for Diaz to having the best relief season in Mets history: repeat his first half from now through September, then in the payoffs be one of the reasons the Mets win their third championship ever.