Edwin Diaz stands above rest

Entering the season, the Mets’ postseason hopes appeared to hinge on the devastating duo of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. They have combined for 11 starts — none by deGrom — and the Mets still are atop the NL East at the break. The rest of the rotation has been a revelation, the offense and defense consistently solid and the Edwin Diaz-led bullpen thin but potent. Let’s assign some grades to learn how they got here:

Edwin Diaz: A+

The All-Star is on pace to break MLB’s strikeout-rate record, averaging more than two per inning (18.1). But the most important stat from Diaz’s phenomenal first half: The Mets are 50-0 when leading after eight innings.

Jeff McNeil: A

His rough 2021 looks like an aberration. McNeil is again spraying hits all over the field and again at the All-Star Game while playing a nice second base and left field.

Brandon Nimmo: A

By Baseball Reference’s evaluation, Nimmo has been the team’s MVP. Each season he has shown marked improvement in one area of his game, and this year he has elevated from a fine to a formidable center fielder.

David Peterson: A

With better health from the rotation, he would have been Triple-A Syracuse’s ace. But in 15 outings, the lefty has pitched to a 3.24 ERA and never given up more than four runs in a start. If Peterson has pitched, the Mets have been in the game.

Taijuan Walker: A

With a limited Scherzer and absent deGrom, Walker (2.55 ERA) stepped up to be the surprise first-half ace.

Edwin Diaz has helped the Mets go 50-0 when leading entering the ninth inning. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

Pete Alonso: A-

His 78 RBIs lead the majors, and his best hitting has been done in the clutch (1.058 OPS with runners in scoring position).

Luis Guillorme: B+

His bat has not caught up to his glove, but it’s gotten closer. Guillorme has been excellent at second, third and shortstop while hitting far better (.857 OPS) than an ordinary utilityman.

Colin Holderman: B+

The spring standout turned into a summer standout once he was called up in May, posting a 2.04 ERA in 17 ²/₃ innings.

Tommy Hunter: B+

The Mets are glad the 36-year-old coming off back surgery did not retire. The righty has been solid (three earned runs in 11 innings) while capable of throwing multiple innings in a game.

Starling Marte Getty Images

Starling Marte: B+

The All-Star outfielder has suffered various injuries and personal losses through the first half, but he has been a gamer who has not hit the IL and continues to hit (.804 OPS).

Adonis Medina: B+

If you remove a five-run implosion at Coors Field, Medina has surrendered two runs in 19 ²/₃ innings.

Adam Ottavino: B+

He quietly has returned to the reliable, slider-loving righty who used to pitch in The Bronx and has been the Mets’ second-best reliever.

Max Scherzer: B+

The shallow body of work because of an oblique injury is the only disappointment. “Mad Max” has been everything the Mets wanted on the mound (2.22 ERA) and off it (praised particularly for being helpful to Walker and Chris Bassitt).

Trevor Williams: B+

With eight games started and nine appearances from the bullpen, the other piece of the Javier Baez trade has been invaluable in keeping the hurting staff afloat.

Chris Bassitt: B

He began brilliantly then scuffled from mid-May to mid-June. Perhaps he has better learned National League hitters, having pitched to a 2.41 ERA in his past five starts.

Mark Canha: B

The left fielder leads the club in on-base percentage (.370) and has been about what the Mets expected when they signed him, with perhaps a bit better contact (.269 average) and a bit less power (seven home runs).

Carlos Carrasco: B

He has not been the Cy Young candidate he once was, but he has bounced back well from his injury-plagued 2021. Apart from two late-June beat-downs at the Astros’ hands, he has a 3.51 ERA in 16 starts.

Francisco Lindor: B

The shortstop gave the same grade to himself last week. He’s been superb defensively and streaky offensively, already with more RBIs this season (66) than last season (63).

Francisco Lindor AP

Tylor Megill: B

The big righty looked like an All-Star in April (1.93 ERA in five starts) before multiple injuries struck that will keep him out until at least mid-August.

Drew Smith: B-

After beginning the season without being touched in 12 games, he’s developed a home run problem, allowing eight in his past 26 ²/₃ innings.

Seth Lugo: C+

The veteran righty has been fine (3.82 ERA), but not consistent enough.

Eduardo Escobar: C

Though he is beloved in the clubhouse, the infielder has struggled offensively and particularly from the left side (.608 OPS).

James McCann, Tomas Nido, Patrick Mazeika: C

No Mets catcher has hit, and their combined .504 OPS is the worst among catching groups in baseball. McCann, who has been limited to 30 games because of wrist surgery, is the most disappointing. But all have handled a difficult pitching staff well.

Joely Rodriguez: C

After Chasen Shreve failed his way off the team, Rodriguez became the only southpaw left in the bullpen. Rodriguez’s control has been spotty (17 walks in 27 innings), and at least one more lefty will be needed.

J.D. Davis: C-

The hard-hit rate has been well-documented, but at some point those hits need to actually become hits. His worst season with the Mets (.670 OPS) has been poorly timed, when he could have taken control of the DH spot.

Dominic Smith: D

He was demoted for a month before returning in June and still has not homered this season.

Jacob deGrom: Incomplete

The superstar is expected to need one more simulated game before finally teaming with Scherzer in a rotation that should scare all of baseball.

Buck Showalter: A

Few know the game better. It is no coincidence that the Mets’ season has been uncharacteristically workmanlike and without drama in Showalter’s first year in Queens.

Billy Eppler: B+

It’s hard to find much fault with his offseason work, but he will be tested with finding at least a DH and bullpen arm by the trade deadline.