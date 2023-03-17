Edwin Diaz posts message thanking Mets fans for support

As the baseball world continues to process Edwin Diaz’s untimely season-ending injury, the electrifying closer posted a message thanking Mets fans for their support.

On Thursday, it was revealed the Mets reliever tore his patellar tendon while celebrating Puerto Rico’s 5-2 upset win over the Dominican Republic — which Diaz saved — to reach the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.

On his official Twitter account, @SugarDiaz39, Diaz made his first public statement since receiving the unfortunate news.

“To all my beloved fans, especially the Mets fans,” he wrote, “I want to let you know that I am doing well and healing.

“I feel blessed and grateful for your support with messages and prayers, thank you very much! I can’t wait to see you guys in NY again and play those trumpets.”

The injury is expected to sideline Diaz for about eight months, likely keeping him out for the rest of the season.





Edwin Diaz (39) of Puerto Rico celebrates after closing the 5-2 victory against the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic’s group stage. Getty Images

Several teammates have spoken about Diaz glowingly in the aftermath of his injury, including Met and Team Puerto Rico teammate Francisco Lindor, who captains the WBC ballclub.

“I understand how Mets fans are hurting,” he told ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “But while for so many people the regular season is what counts, playing in the WBC means just as much to all of us.

“We don’t want injuries to happen, but it is part of the game. Of course, this is sad for all Mets fans. And I want to thank them for being so concerned about us, and about Edwin, and I really do also feel your pain.”

The Mets will have to proceed without Diaz — who is in the first of a new five-year, $102 extension this season — but should be equipped to at least patch up the massive void.