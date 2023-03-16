Edwin Diaz likely out for season after after disastrous WBC injury

This wasn’t the Edwin Diaz injury news Mets fans were hoping for — but it appeared to be the most likely scenario after the All-Star closer needed a wheelchair to exit Puerto Rico’s World Baseball Classic game Wednesday night.

Mets GM Billy Eppler announced Thursday that Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon and he gave a rough timeline of eight months for the injury on Thursday.

if that turns out to be the case, Diaz would miss the entire 2023 season.

Diaz appeared to injure his right knee while celebrating with his Puerto Rico teammates following their victory over the Dominican Republic, a game where Diaz’s save propelled his country into the WBC quarterfinals.

But the brief burst of elation was followed by a devastating scenario for the pitcher and the Mets.

Their closer, who signed a five-year, $102 million deal this offseason, ended up on the ground and didn’t get back up.

Diaz was unable to place any weight on that leg while hobbling — with one Puerto Rico member on each side — toward the dugout.





All-Star closer Edwin Diaz’s injury will thin the Mets’ bullpen. Getty Images





Edwin Diaz needed a wheelchair to exit the field. Getty Images





Edwin Diaz injured his right knee in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, though it didn’t occur while throwing a pitch. Getty Images

The aftermath at loanDepot Park in Miami included tears from Diaz’s brother, and Puerto Rico teammate, Alexis and a stunned manager Yadier Molina, who told reporters in his press conference that he “didn’t know how to act” when he looked up from hugging coaches in the dugout and saw his key bullpen piece on the ground.

In pool play, Diaz threw twice for Puerto Rico and didn’t allow a run or hit, while striking out four batters across his two innings.