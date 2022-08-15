Edwin Diaz entrance song creators Blasterjaxx eye Citi Field trip

Their five-year-old collaboration with Timmy Trumpet has been blaring throughout Citi Field for a few seasons and blowing up virally for weeks, but Blasterjaxx is hoping to perform Edwin’s Diaz phenomenon of an entrance song live in Queens at some point this year.

The Dutch-based DJ duo — Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf — clearly had a blast discussing Diaz’s usage of their song “Narco” during an appearance Monday on The Post’s “Amazin’ But True” podcast with Jake Brown and former Mets pitcher Nelson Figueroa. They confirmed they have been attempting to arrange Visa paperwork to travel from The Netherlands to New York later this season, perhaps in time for the playoffs or the World Series.

“There are talks about things. I have to be very careful with this. The point, as you may know, for Europeans and everyone non-U.S., working on your Visa, might take a while,” Jongkind said. “It’s a pretty bureaucratic procedure. So we are in the middle of that. We are still waiting for that.

“So hopefully when everything falls in place and might be a chance that something could happen. But like I said, it’s very premature right now.”

There was a report late last week that Timmy Trumpet and the Blasterjaxx duo could appear in Flushing as early as late August, but the Mets quickly shot down that possibility.

In the meantime, Jongkind and Makhlaf — who performed this weekend in Germany and Hungary — are enjoying the unexpected resurgence the 2017 song has made this year, including a top-five spot last week on the Spotify viral chart.

“It’s really out of this world basically, especially since it’s a track that’s been out for five years already,” Jongkind said. “Usually when you release a track…it needs like a half-year or year maximum. Now, after five years, it’s rising up again.

“It’s great and it’s especially great that the music is connecting with a different kind of people, not per se the people that would come to our shows or would listen to our music in the first place, but still get in touch with the song via sports. That’s a great thing. It’s pretty unreal the last two weeks, how this track is doing and how the interaction is going online.”

Edwin Diaz entering the Mets' game against the Phillies on Aug. 12, 2022.

Edwin Diaz celebrates after earning his 200th career save in the Mets' win over the Phillies on Aug. 13, 2022.

That interaction has included a couple of exchanged messages on social media with Diaz, who has reemerged as one of the dominant closers in baseball this season with 27 saves and a 1.33 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched over 47 relief appearances for the first-place Mets entering Monday’s series opener in Atlanta.

“A couple of DMs, vice versa, but through some reporters where we had interviews with, like some messages got transferred to one another. Old time. It’s pretty cool, old school,” Jongkind said. “I believe we made a video message when we were in Ibiza in Spain for him. He replied back with a video message that we found back on Twitter. So that’s how it goes at the moment. It has its charm actually. It’s pretty cool, I guess. So to meet him would be absolutely great.”

Hall of Fame pitcher Bert Blyleven and former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius are among a handful of players born in The Netherlands to reach Major League Baseball, but Makhlaf acknowledged that the electro-house duo didn’t know much about baseball before their song’s recent explosion.

“We played it when we were young in school, just an hour a week or something like that. But basically that’s it,” Makhlaf said. “But nowadays I follow Edwin Diaz, I follow all baseball accounts and everything on Instagram, so I kind of get the feeling of how big it is. That’s actually really funny.”

As is the notion that “Narco” suddenly is being compared to other entrance songs by MLB closers, such as Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” for Mariano Rivera and AC/DC’s “Hell’s Bells” for Trevor Hoffman.

“That’s insane, absolutely, especially being named with the other welcome songs, that’s just crazy,” Makhlaf said. “I think we’ll only realize it once we’ve been in the stadium and seen the whole action live and the track being played out live, that’s the moment when we’ll definitely realize what’s happening.”