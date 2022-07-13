Edwin Diaz doesn’t want to take a day off

ATLANTA — Edwin Diaz is on such a roll that he just wants the ball in his hand as often as possible.

A day after the Mets’ closer struck out the side in the ninth inning on 11 pitches to earn the save, Diaz tried to prompt manager Buck Showalter to have him available for the game Tuesday night against the Braves at Truist Park.

That was despite the fact Diaz already had pitched three days in a row, for the first time this season. Showalter said he wasn’t enthused about the idea, and Diaz did not get his wish in the 4-1 loss.

Over his last 18 appearances, through Monday, Diaz had pitched to a 0.51 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 17 ²/₃ innings and 10 hits allowed. The right-hander is headed to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game next week.

“It’s about stretching out the good [streaks] and shortening the bad times,” Showalter said. “He’s looked like he doesn’t want to go into any of those bad times. It’s hard to do what he’s done for over half the season.”

Edwin Diaz Getty Images

Diaz’s efficiency has been part of his recent brilliance. In pitching Saturday, Sunday and Monday, he threw 29 pitches total.

Overall, Diaz’s 18.08 strikeouts per nine innings is the best in the major leagues. He has struck out 73 of the 142 batters he has faced (51.4 percent).

Starling Marte’s tight left groin is progressing, according to Showalter, but the outfielder missed a third straight start. Showalter said he is hopeful Marte will return to the lineup in the next 1-2 days.

Travis Jankowski started a second straight game in right field, with Ender Inciarte available off the bench. That tandem finished the game Monday in the outfield, along with Brandon Nimmo.

“We had three center fielders out there and I am hoping that continues to be an asset for us,” Showalter said. “One of the reasons why we really wanted to bring Jankowski in here and also Ender, because you never know when something like Marte is around the corner and you want to have people out there you know what you are going to get from them, there’s not a lot of fluctuations.”

Showalter said it was unclear whether Jeff McNeil (who is on the paternity list) would return for the series opener Thursday at Wrigley Field. As of Tuesday afternoon, McNeil and his wife, Tatiana, were still awaiting the birth of their child. Showalter said the Mets have arranged for a plane to be available to McNeil when he’s ready to return.