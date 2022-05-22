Eduardo Escobar saving champagne for when Mets ‘become champions’

DENVER — Eduardo Escobar is saving the bottle of champagne that was presented to him recently in the Mets clubhouse for a championship celebration after the season.

That bottle was handed to him by Max Scherzer in commemoration of Escobar reaching 10 years of MLB service time. Escobar was only the 10th Venezuelan player to reach that milestone. A video of Scherzer’s presentation went viral.

As Scherzer noted in his presentation, only about eight percent of players ever reach 10 years of MLB service time. Scherzer also noted Escobar’s career statistics, All-Star selection and the fact he has played all nine positions.

“I feel really happy because this is a dream that every player wants to reach,” Escobar said Saturday before the Mets split a doubleheader against the Rockies at Coors Field. “But once you do things the right way and you are humble and you treat the game right, you are able to get what you want out of it.

“I’m going to save [the champagne]. I will drink it once we become champions.”

Eduardo Escobar was honored by Mets teammate Max Scherzer for 10 years of MLB service time.

He celebrated by taking the entire Mets’ traveling party to dinner Friday night. A regular customer at Fogo de Chao, the infielder received a tribute video from the restaurant chain’s upper management.

Escobar, 33, debuted with the White Sox in 2011. He has also played for the Twins, Diamondbacks, and Brewers. Last offseason he signed a two-year contract worth $20 million with the Mets.

Escobar recounted receiving a $25,000 bonus upon signing with the White Sox as a 17-year-old pitcher and outfielder.

“I renovated my mom’s house once I got that bonus,” Escobar said. “I took all my friends, the ones that I had been working with, I took them to the mall and bought them shoes and clothes and whatever they wanted.

“A lot of people didn’t believe in me and a lot of friends helped me a lot, I came from a poor family, but at the end of the day no matter what I wanted to do in my life, I had a dream to play baseball and help my family.”

Eduardo Escobar rounds the bases

Escobar has slumped lately, after a hot start to his Mets career. He owns a .203/.307/.336 slash line with two homers and nine RBIs. Escobar also committed two errors at third base in Thursday’s victory over the Cardinals.

“I am struggling right now, I know that and I have taken the responsibility,” Escobar said. “I am coming here and doing my best every single day. The most important thing is the team winning and everybody together. I don’t have excuses. I am doing my job. I try to be perfect, but I am not perfect. I learn from the bad moments I am having right now, but I am still working.”