Edgardo Alfonzo set to manage Staten Island FerryHawks

Edgardo Alfonzo will be working from a New York dugout this season, just not in The Bronx or Queens as he would prefer.

The popular former Mets infielder will be named manager of the Staten Island FerryHawks, a team from the independent Atlantic League, an industry source confirmed Thursday, as first reported by MLB Network.

Edgardo Alfonzo will head up the Staten Island FerryHawks dugout this season. Anthony J Causi

The 48-year-old Alfonzo in recent weeks had sought a coaching position or player development job with the Mets, according to another source but was told the organization didn’t have an opening for him.

Alfonzo managed in the Mets organization, leading Single-A Brooklyn to a New York-Penn League championship in 2019. He was removed from his position after that season and spent 2020-21 as a Mets ambassador, appearing at Citi Field on occasion.

The FerryHawks will play at the Ballpark at St. George in Staten Island, following the departure in 2020 of the Yankees’ Single-A affiliate.