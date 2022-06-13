Edgar Berlanga apologizes for trying to pull a Mike Tyson

Edgar Berlanga apologized for his attempts to bite Alexis Angulo during their super middleweight bout Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

While locked in a clinch with Angulo during the seventh of 10 rounds, Berlanga bit his opponent’s left shoulder before attempting to bite his left ear. A shocked Angulo immediately flailed his arms in the air and pointed to his ear to show referee Ricky Gonzalez what happened, but the onlooking Gonzalez somehow missed the entire ordeal.

The incident was reminiscent of when Mike Tyson infamously bit Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997, which Berlanga recognized in his post-fight interview.

“He was throwing elbows. I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him,” Berlanga said. “He kept throwing his elbows, and I didn’t want to get cut.”

However, the undefeated Brooklyn native seemed to realize the severity of his actions the next day, taking to Twitter to apologize for losing his composure.

Edgar Berlanga and Alexis Angulo fight at MSG Getty Images

“I want to apologize for my actions and what I said yesterday about the Mike Tyson bite,” Berlanga tweeted. “I was in the moment and I got a little ahead of myself. It doesn’t take away from the embarrassment that I have caused upon myself, my team, top ranks and many others.”

Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has not yet been penalized by TopRank or the New York State Athletic Commission for his blatant rule-breaking acts. It seems for now he is getting off easier than his predecessor Tyson, who was ultimately disqualified for twice chomping down on Holyfield’s ear during their notorious bout.