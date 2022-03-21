Ed Orgeron shoots death glare at spring breakers in Mexico

You will not like Ed Orgeron when he’s angry.

Coach O was spotted in Cabo during Spring Break. In one video, a likely-intoxicated young man made sure it was the former college football coach.

In a second video, Orgeron harshly glared at a table of alleged Oklahoma students. One can daydream for hours thinking of what they must have done to elicit that death stare.

Orgeron, 60, was dismissed from LSU last year. Coach O’s Tigers, with Joe Burrow at quarterback in 2019-20, were arguably one of the greatest college football teams of all-time on their national championship quest. Rumors were constantly swirling during Orgeron’s tenure that he was at odds with LSU’s administration.

However, LSU had a .500 record these past two seasons, which does not cut it at a program that considers itself a college football blue blood.

