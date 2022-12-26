Ebanie Bridges pulls off top mid-interview, joins OnlyFans

Ebanie Bridges launched an OnlyFans, and went about using her fight promotion to draw attention to it.

Bridges defeated Shannon O’Connell via TKO to retain the IBF light heavyweight championship earlier this month. In the lead-up to the fight, she sought to promote her side endeavors.

Bridges was doing an interview with Boxing King Media, when she was asked to explain her weigh-in outfit.

“What do you mean, what’s my weigh-in outfit?”

The interviewer repeated the question, “Well, what is it?”

And Bridges removed her top.

“What do you mean?” she asked. “It’s like, lace. It has my at (sign) — to subscribe now. It’s sexy, isn’t it? It’s more — pretty stripper, not so much skanky stripper, you know what I mean?”

The outfit was intended to promote her OnlyFans page, she confirmed.

“I’ve joined OnlyFans, my page is live. You can subscribe now. I’m pretty excited about it,” she said. “I’ll be showing everyone my exclusive content, and all the stuff I can’t share on Instagram because I got banned on everything.”

Why did she make the decision before her boxing career concludes?

Ebanie Bridges (left) promoted her OnlyFans in the lead-up to her fight with Shannon O’Connell. Getty Images

“Before I wasn’t doing it because obviously I was a teacher,” she said. “It’s not something I could do while I was teaching. But there’s no chance of me going back to teaching anymore, to be honest, my career is boxing, and after boxing there’s so much more than teaching. So, why not go in there and make money? OnlyFans are backing me. We’ve partnered with them, so it’s kind of like a team thing.”