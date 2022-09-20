Easton Oliverson’s family sues Little League over bunk bed fall

Easton Oliverson, who was put into a medically induced coma after falling from a bunk bed at the Little League World Series in August, is suing the organization.

The 12-year-old suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding as a result of the Aug. 15 fall in Williamsport. He’s had three operations and battled a staph infection, the family’s lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, told WKBN 27 on Tuesday.

“He’s not doing well,” Fulginiti said. “The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It’s been a long road.”

Easton Oliverson Facebook/ESPN

The suit, filed by Oliverson’s parents, seeks more than $50,000 for the boy’s care, along with punitive damages. The lawsuit names Savoy Contract Furniture in addition to Little League International, claiming the bed did not have a railing on the top bunk.

Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder on the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara, Utah, was discharged from the hospital last week.

His brother, Brogan, took his spot at the Little League World Series, and their father, Jace, was an assistant coach on the team. The team and Oliverson family received an outpouring of support following the injury.

Easton Oliverson and his family: Dad Jace, mom Nancy and brother Brogan. Facebook/Spencer Beck

“They really appreciate all the support they’ve gotten throughout the nation,” Fulginiti said. ”But they’re struggling to focus on the family. They have two other kids and it’s a lot.”

Little League International responded to TMZ’s request for comment, saying it is “policy not to comment on pending litigation.”