Early week betting picks and predictions

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of surprising results. Between the Colts and Texans tying and the Steelers upsetting the Bengals, there is plenty of room for oddsmakers to overreact in Week 2.

And overreact they have. We’ve already seen some interesting lines posted at the sportsbooks – and perhaps some opportunities to make valuable bets.

Below, we break down the overreactions for Week 2.

Week 2 NFL predictions

Chargers vs. Chiefs (-4, Caesars)

The Chiefs opened against the Cardinals as three-point favorites way back in May. They closed as 5.5-point favorites due to heavy (and correct) steam leading up to Week 1, but now, they’re opening up as even bigger favorites against the Super Bowl-contending Chargers, albeit at home.

The Chargers are loaded up and down their roster, with newcomer Khalil Mack sacking Derek Carr three times in his Los Angeles debut. Furthermore, J.C. Jackson is trending in a positive direction, according to head coach Brandon Staley. If he plays, the line may swing back in the other direction. +4 is the highest the Chargers should go – and it may be worth targeting before Thursday hits.



Colts vs. Jaguars (+4, BetMGM)

The Colts still have not won a season opener since 2013. At that time, Pat McAfee was their punter, Trent Richardson was their starting running back and Andrew Luck was their quarterback. They tied last weekend to the Houston Texans, and that’s a terrible result, but they just can’t seem to get into the win column Week 1 under Frank Reich.

It wouldn’t be ridiculous to chalk that up to Matt Ryan’s first game with a new team and nerves. Their defense was also without Shaquille Leonard, who should be back this week. Furthermore, Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor provided a serious punch on offense, which could be a sign of (good) things to come.

The Jaguars’ offense may improve this season, and they racked up 383 yards of offense against the Commanders, but Trevor Lawrence missed a number of throws and looked inaccurate at points throughout the game. The Jacksonville defense also left much to be desired, allowing Carson Wentz to throw four touchdowns and Washington to score 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Ryan, Taylor, and Pittman should be positioned to give the Jaguars plenty of issues this weekend – and -4 seems like a generous spread.

Vikings vs. Eagles (-2.5, BetMGM)

As we profiled on Monday, the Eagles’ Super Bowl odds plummeted from +2500 to +1400 after the Dak Prescott thumb injury. They are getting tons of respect as 2.5-point favorites against one of the most talented offensive teams in the league in the Vikings.

Their defense did allow 35 points to the Detroit Lions and nearly blew the lead after being up 38-21 in that game. D’Andre Swift averaged a massive 9.8 yards per carry against Philadelphia, and Dalvin Cook is primed to replicate a similar performance. Furthermore, Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson may end up being the best big-play combination in all of football.

Look for this one to close closer to pick ’em status as Monday night nears – and capitalize on the +2.5 value on Minnesota.