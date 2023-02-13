Early Super Bowl 2024 odds: Chiefs favored to repeat

by

For the second time in the past four years, the Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. And they’re favored to win it again next year.

Within an hour of their epic comeback win over the Eagles to win Super Bowl 2023, Kansas City opened as the consensus favorite to win it all ahead of the next NFL season.

The Chiefs are dealing at 6/1 at BetMGM and FanDuel to claim back-to-back titles, while Caesars is offering the reigning champs at +550 to run it back.

Here’s a full look at the opening odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl, courtesy of BetMGM:


Super Bowl 2024 opening odds for 2023 NFL season (via BetMGM)

Team Odds
Kansas City Chiefs +600
Cincinnati Bengals +850
Buffalo Bills +900
Philadelphia Eagles +900
San Francisco 49ers +900
Dallas Cowboys +1400
Baltimore Ravens +1800
Los Angeles Chargers +2000
Detroit Lions +2500
Green Bay Packers +2500
Jacksonville Jaguars +2500
New York Jets +2500
Los Angeles Rams +3000
Miami Dolphins +3000
New Orleans Saints +3000
Cleveland Browns +4000
Denver Broncos +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4000
New York Giants +4000
Carolina Panthers +5000
New England Patriots +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers +5000
Washington Commanders +5000
Chicago Bears +6600
Seattle Seahawks +6600
Tennessee Titans +6600
Atlanta Falcons +8000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000
Indianapolis Colts +15000
Arizona Cardinals +25000
Houston Texans +30000

Can Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champions?

While we’ve seen the Chiefs dominate the league in Patrick Mahomes’ five seasons as a starter, it’s easier said than done to pull off what would be a historic feat in 2023.

Since the Patriots won back-to-back titles in the 2003-04 seasons, we haven’t seen a repeat winner – with only three champions even making it back to the big game the following year. One of those was Kansas City, which beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54 before getting walloped by the Buccaneers a year later.

All three of those previous teams to return to the big game did so with a quarterback on a relatively cap-friendly deal, which is not the case with Patrick Mahomes ($46.79 million cap hit) for the 2023 season. That’s an underrated subplot heading into this offseason for the Chiefs, especially with a handful of key contributors scheduled to hit free agency.


Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.
Getty Images

One team with a star quarterback on a rookie deal? The Bengals, who open with the second-shortest title odds (+850) after winning the AFC in 2021 and nearly doing it again in 2022 — losing to the Chiefs in the last minute in the AFC Championship game. Joe Burrow is already the co-favorite with Mahomes to win 2023 MVP at some shops, including FanDuel, and there’s a solid chance we’ll see those two face off in the postseason for the third straight season.

Eagles, Bills among favorites to win 2023 NFL title

Right behind those two is a three-way tie for the third-shortest odds (9/1) between three teams that looked like potential champions during the 2022 NFL season.

The Eagles, who took the league by storm with a dominant run game that nearly resulted in a Super Bowl victory, enter next season among the favorites with a roster that should look pretty similar to the one that won 14 games in the 2022 regular season. It helps that Jalen Hurts is still on a rookie deal, and he’s already among the MVP favorites after a stellar showing in Sunday’s loss.

The Bills entered last year as title favorites, and they’ll clearly be in the mix once again behind perennial MVP favorite Josh Allen and one of the most complete rosters in the league. The 49ers also have a deep roster, though lingering questions at quarterback will ultimately decide San Francisco’s fate once again.

There’s a clear drop-off after the top five teams, at least in oddsmakers’ minds. The Cowboys (14/1) and Ravens (18/1) have the roster talent to win it all with some major questions offensively, while the Chargers (20/1) have yet to prove themselves in the postseason despite a seemingly title-worthy core on paper.

Jets, Giants firmly in the title mix


Garrett Wilson makes a catch against the Dolpins.
Garrett Wilson makes a catch against the Dolpins.
Getty Images

For the first time since 2012, both the Jets and the Giants are dealing at shorter than 50/1 before the season following 10 years of one (or both) opening as a distant long shot.

The Jets (25/1) are clearly in contention in oddsmakers’ eyes after a 7-10 season that was largely derailed by shoddy quarterback play. One potential solution? Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been strongly linked to New York ahead of a likely divorce with Green Bay – speculation that was fueled by the Jets hiring former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in late January.

Get the lowdown on the Best USA Sports Betting Sites and Apps

The Giants are tied with four other teams at 40/1, which would be their best price entering a season since 2018. Still, major questions hang over this team after its surprise run to the postseason, namely their looming decisions on free agents Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Is this team good enough to run it back with big-money deals for those two? Or can they afford to let one or both walk, replace them at discount and shore up the rest of the roster?