Early playoff woes will ‘push’ Jalen Brunson vs. Cavaliers

Jalen Brunson’s star turn for the Mavericks during the 2022 NBA playoffs was considered a convincing factor in the Knicks’ decision to pursue him in free agency last summer.

Brunson also was asked Thursday about his more adverse playoff experiences, however, and what he learned from them as he prepares to lead the Knicks against the Cavaliers beginning Saturday in Cleveland.

The point guard didn’t play at all in the Mavericks’ first-round loss to the Clippers in 2019-20 and averaged about 16 minutes per game off the bench the following year in another first-round elimination by the Clips.

“I wouldn’t change it. You’re going to go through things for a reason. Everything happens for a reason,” Brunson recalled after practice. “Obviously, I wish I would have played more, would have played better. But it’s all about how you respond to things.

“How can you come back after you’ve been down? It’s always about how you respond. That’s how I’ve always been. It’s something I learned a lot when I was in high school, learned it even more in college [at Villanova] with coach [Jay] Wright. All those learning experiences you put into where you are now. So I wouldn’t change that. Obviously I wish I would have played better, but those experiences are how you get experience.”

Jalen Brunson dribbles the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards. NBAE via Getty Images

Brunson averaged 21.6 points over 18 postseason games last year during the Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference Finals, including 27.9 ppg in a six-game elimination of Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz in the first round.

“I look at everything that I go through as a win-win situation,” Brunson said. “If you play, obviously it’s going to do wonders for your confidence. If you don’t, how are you going to respond the next year?

“Somehow, someway it’s going to push me. That’s how I’ve always looked at things and I’m going to continue to do it that way.”

After dealing with foot and injuries late in the season, Brunson added that he’s “ready to go” for his second straight first-round matchup against Mitchell, this time against the Cavaliers.

“For me, I try to go out there and try to do whatever I can. I know I sound like a broken record, but truly I just go out there and don’t worry about if I need to have a big game or anything like that. Just what I can do to help this team win,” Brunson said. “It’s just how I’ve always been. I don’t go out there thinking I need to have a big game or anything like that. Just try to contribute as best I can. And try to come out with a win.”





Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson celebrates after scoring against the Utah Jazz during Game 5 of the first-round playoff series. AP

Just as Josh Hart had said on Wednesday, Brunson said he became friendly with the Cavs All-Star through former Villanova teammate Eric Pachscall, who knew Mitchell while growing up in Westchester.

Of course, after the Knicks signed Brunson last summer, they fell short in their pursuit of Mitchell in trade talks with the Jazz.

“That’s all we heard all summer, to be honest with you,” Brunson said. “But I think wherever he’s gone — Utah and Cleveland — he’s made an impact. He has that type of presence.”