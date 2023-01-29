Eagles WAGs celebrate NFC Championship win over 49ers

It didn’t take long for the celebrations to begin in Philadelphia.

Shortly after the Eagles crushed the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship game, 31-7, the significant others of Philadelphia’s biggest playmakers hit the field at the Linc to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl berth.

“That ass is going to the Super Bowl,” Kelsey Holmer, the girlfriend of tackle Lane Johnson, quipped in an Instagram Story, where she shared a cheeky shot of the 32-year-old athlete.





Holmer also posted a video of the couple kissing in the tunnels of Lincoln Financial Field after the game.

“WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!!!!!!!” she exclaimed.

The post-game festivities continued elsewhere with cornerback Darius Slay and his wife, Jennifer Slay, who embraced near the endzone.





“SUPERBOWL BOUND!!! My baby deserves it all!!! @bigplayslay24 let’s goooo!!” Jennifer posted on Instagram, to which Slay sweetly replied, “Yes ma’am… it’s go time.”

Defensive end Brandon Graham also soaked up the NFC Championship victory with his wife, Carlyne Graham, and the couple’s young children.





The Eagles dominated the 49ers on Sunday, as San Francisco got off to a nightmarish start when rookie quarterback Brock Purdy endured an elbow injury in the first half. Though he returned to the game after fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion, Philadelphia ran away with the win.

Philadelphia will face the AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs.