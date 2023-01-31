Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, picks

Commercial content 21+.



We’re still 12 days out from an incredible Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs, but most sportsbooks have already started offering a wide array of player props to bet on – with so many more coming over the next few days.

There’s already enough props to make your head spin, and many of those could see their prices shift over the next two weeks as the betting public catches up to the seemingly endless offerings across multiple shops.

With that said, here are a few of our favorite player prop bets that we’re betting early on ahead of the Super Bowl:



Jalen Hurts to score a touchdown (+105, FanDuel)

This prop has been an absolute cash cow all season long, as Hurts has rushed for a touchdown in 11 of 17 games and seven of his last nine. I don’t see why both trends won’t continue against the Chiefs.

Hurts’ shoulder injury has been a major talking point for weeks, but he didn’t seem too bothered by extra contact in either playoff game so far – tallying at least nine rushes with a touchdown in each one. It helps that the Eagles’ offensive line is absolutely bludgeoning opposing fronts and paving the way for Hurts to pick up easy gains as a short-yardage specialist.





Jalen Hurts

The Chiefs allowed four rushing touchdowns to opposing QBs in the regular season – tied for the sixth-most by any team – and generally struggled against the run all season long. I’m shocked this prop is available at plus-money given Hurts’ success so far, and nothing about this matchup dissuades me from betting it again.

Isiah Pacheco over 52.5 rushing yards (-114, FanDuel)

I expect Pacheco to be one of the most-bet players in this year’s Super Bowl after a strong second half of the season. And while I’d prefer to bet the over on his eventual rushing attempts prop, I’ll happily bet the over on this one, too, before the market drives up the price.

Since taking over as the Chiefs’ clear starter in Week 10, Pacheco is averaging 68.5 yards per game and has rushed for at least 58 yards in a whopping nine of those 11 games. He finished with just 26 yards last week, but he also saw his highest snap count (39) of the entire season, which bodes well for his usage in the big game.

If you’re looking for a plus-money wager on Pacheco, he’s also +180 to score a touchdown at BetMGM despite dealing at near-even money at other shops. I’m betting both that prop and this one, with a keen eye for his rushing attempts once that’s listed, too.

A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown over 71.5 receiving yards (-115, BetMGM)

Brown has been fairly quiet so far this postseason, leading to a bit of a suppressed prop total heading into the Super Bowl. That’s a mistake, as Brown should have his fingerprints all over next week’s title game.

The Eagles’ top wideout finished sixth in receiving yards per game (88) in the regular season and posted at least 70 yards in each of his final six games before combining for 50 yards in two playoff games. Part of that was due to Philly’s sheer dominance in the run game, though Brown had opportunities for big gains if Hurts hadn’t missed him.

He’ll have plenty more chances against Kansas City, which could be without top cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and already struggled in pass coverage during the regular season. The Eagles will need more than a dominant rushing attack to win next Sunday, and I’d bet on Brown to play an outsized role in that – making this sub-average prop total all the more attractive.