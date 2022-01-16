When the Eagles face the Buccaneers to open Sunday’s NFL playoff action in an NFC wild-card game (1 p.m. ET, Fox), they will be looking to pull a major upset against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Philadelphia rallied to get the No. 7 seed, while Tampa Bay moved up to No. 2 in Week 18.

Jalen Hurts helped the Eagles get back in the playoffs with rookie coach Nick Sirianni. They are faced with a tall task of outdueling Tom Brady and savvy Bruce Arians.

The Eagles rested players in Week 18. The Buccaneers are hoping to be healthier with several players returning for the game.

Here’s everything to know about betting on Eagles vs. Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL playoffs, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for the wild-card game.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds for NFL playoff game

Spread: Buccaneers by 8.5

Buccaneers by 8.5 Over/under: 49

49 Moneyine: Eagles +310, Buccaneers -390

The Buccaneers have been hovering around double-digit favorites but haven’t gotten there given some of the injury concerns and the Eagles playing them tight during the regular season. This also marks their first home playoff game with Brady, with Super Bowl 55 considered to be a neutral exception.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers all-time series

The Buccaneers and Eagles are tied 10-10. Philadelphia was leading by three until Tampa Bay rolled off three straight victories, including on Thursday night of Week 6, 28-22. Before then the Eagles had won three in a row, countering a Buccaneers’ three-game winning streak.

Three trends to know

—66 percent of spread bettors are attacking the big number in the Bucs favor and taking the Eagles to cover.

—68 percent of over/under bettors like the game to be higher scoring than expected and get into the 50s, given the teams combined for 50 points last time.

—The Eagles are 5-4-1 against the spread and 7-3 straight up in the past 10 games with seven going over. The Buccaneers are 6-4 ATS and 7-3 SU in the past 10 games with only half going over.

Three things to watch

“Playoff Lenny” fill-in committee

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) isn’t ready to return after being rested down the stretch with his injury. That’s key, as he dominated in last year’s playoffs and also destroyed the Eagles for 127 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs in the first meeting. The Bucs also will be without Ronald Jones (ankle). They will need to be effective rushing and short passing with a combination of Ke’Shawn Vaughn (ribs), returning Giovani Bernard (hip) and Le’Veon Bell.

Eagles’ wide receivers vs. the Buccaneers’ secondary

Rookie DeVonta Smith has been solid at times but sometimes he gets lost in the game plan. Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins have shown limited flashes. The Buccaneers will have Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean all in the lineup after they starred as their defensive backs during the Super Bowl run. The Eagles won’t be able pass well to help their contained running game.

Brady vs. the Eagles

Brady has a 5-1 record against the Eagles in the regular season. He also has beat them for a Super Bowl victory. But the last time he saw them in the postseason, it wasn’t so Philly Special, losing in Super Bowl 52. He will want to make amends here even though the team is much different.

Stat that matters

92.5. That’s how many rushing yards per game the Buccaneers give up on average. They are still stout, finishing No. 3 in the regular season. They also gave up only 4.3 yards per carry. That’s huge against the Eagles’ No. 1 rushing offense, which nearly averaged 160 yards per game supplemented by Hurts. The Eagles managed only 100 rushing yards in the first meeting.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers prediction

The Eagles are overmatched in this game. They won’t be able to run effectively with Hurts or otherwise. The Bucs’ pass rush and coverage is strong again vs. Hurts, too. The Eagles also have sprung more leaks in run defense and haven’t been able to cover tight ends well, either. That’s bad news against Brady, who will get plenty of help from Fournette and Gronkowski.

Buccaneers 27, Eagles 17