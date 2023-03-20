Eagles receiver Britain Covey and wife Leah welcome son

Congratulations are in order for Eagles receiver Britain Covey and his wife, Leah.

The couple — who went viral during Super Bowl 2023 — welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Nelson Jude Covey.

They announced the news Sunday on Instagram, where they posted photos of their newborn son.

“One week old today and we are in love!” Leah wrote.

The couple, who announced they were expecting in September, was all smiles posing as a family of three.

Leah also shared the post on her Instagram Story and wrote: “My whole world in one picture.”

In a separate post — which included black and white photos of the couple’s first hours as parents — Leah shared a heartfelt message about becoming a mom.





Britain Covey and his wife Leah welcomed their son, Nelson Jude, in March 2023. Instagram/Leah Covey





“Going through hospital photos at 2am and absolutely sobbing,” Leah wrote.

“Nothing could have prepared my heart for the joy of becoming a mom. Forever changed by my little Nelson Jude.”

Covey and Leah are spending the NFL offseason in their native Utah, she shared in a TikTok video last month.

The pair packed up their belongings in Philadelphia after the Eagles were defeated by the Chiefs, 38-35, in this year’s Super Bowl.

At the time, Leah went viral on TikTok for comments she made about Philadelphia’s devastating loss.





Leah took issue with a controversial holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry that set up Kansas City’s game-winning field goal.

In a since-deleted video on TikTok, Leah said she was “embarrassed for the Chiefs” after they celebrated their victory following the questionable holding call on Bradberry — who later admitted that it was the correct call.

After facing backlash over her comments, Leah apologized in another TikTok video and said she meant no disrespect to Chiefs fans.





Britain Covey and his wife Leah after the Eagles defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Playoff Game in January 2023. Instagram/@leahcoveyyy

The Coveys celebrated their third wedding anniversary in January following the Eagles’ 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Covey previously shared that he used to “stalk” Leah’s profile while he was a freshman at Utah and she was a sophomore.

The 26-year-old Covey — who signed with the Eagles in 2022 as an undrafted free agent — proposed to Leah in October 2019.