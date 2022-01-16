Eagles Mock Draft 2022: Philadelphia’s list of picks, projections for the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2021 season has been something kind of special for Philly.

It’s been a year of surprises for the Eagles. First-year head coach Nick Sirianni has pushed a lot of right buttons in 2021, getting the most out of sophomore QB Jalen Hurts, as Philly emerged from the NFC East as a wild-card holder.

Regardless of how Philly plays during super wild-card weekend and the rest of the 2022 NFL playoffs for that matter, the Eagles are set for a massive, formative offseason that could determine the direction of the organization for the next five-plus years.

(No pressure, guys.)

Starting with free agency, the Eagles are going to have an opportunity to reshape their roster, but the brunt of the work that will be done will happen in the draft. Here’s how it could shape up:

Eagles mock draft 2022

The Eagles are currently loaded with three, first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first pair of Philadelphia’s three picks are already locked in at No. 15 and No. 16. The last pick, their own first-round pick, will be decided whenever they’re eliminated from playoff contention.

Here’s where SN’s Vinnie Iyer thinks the Eagles will go with their first-round picks this year, with his rationale from the latest SN mock draft:

No. 15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) — DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M (6-4, 290 pounds)

Leal is a versatile disruptor who can thrive lining up inside and outside in Jonathan Gannon’s four-man front given tackle Fletcher Cox is fading with age and Derek Barnett will be a free agent. Leal has shown off his interior pass-rushing skills with 8.5 sacks but he also is a stout run stopper. He will need answer questions about his recent arrest for minor possession of marijuana, but in the end, it shouldn’t affect his stock that much given it no longer carries the same stigma for a prospect as it once would have.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts) — David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan (6-5, 250 pounds)

The Eagles, beyond Barnett’s pending free agency at defensive end, also know Josh Sweat was so-so filling in for Brandon Graham, who is entering his age 34 season coming off a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. They need reinforcements for the tone-setting strength of their defense. Ojabo would give them a flashy freakish edge player who can contribute well situationally at first. His speed, explosiveness and energy added up to his big rise behind his end-mate Hutchinson.

19. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) — Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (6-0, 200 pounds)

The Eagles are getting nice late-career play from Darius “Big Play” Slay and Avonte Maddox has been good, too, but they could use a further boost in the secondary from Booth. He is a strong, active corner who has the speed and ball skills to become a worthy successor to Slay as their top cover man.

Eagles draft picks 2022

The Eagles currently have 10 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including three first-round picks.

Here’s a complete list of picks that Howie Roseman will be working with come April: