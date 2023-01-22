Eagles’ Jalen Hurts looks fine vs. Giants in playoff win

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts’ shoulder looked just fine on Saturday night.

The Eagles’ quarterback carved up the Giants early in Philly’s 38-7 win over Big Blue in their NFC divisional-playoff game.

Hurts injured his right shoulder in December and he missed two weeks before returning to face the Giants in their Week 18 game. Hurts was clearly not 100 percent in that game, but on Saturday night he was back to the form he showed this season that made him an MVP candidate.

“To have him out there is like — I probably shouldn’t even go there — it’s like having Michael Jordan out there,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

Hurts’ final stats were not eye-popping, but he was in total control of the game early and the Giants’ defense had no answer. Hurts finished the game 16 of 24 for 154 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He completed his first seven passes, leading the Eagles to touchdowns on their first two possessions and setting the tone for the butt kicking the Eagles would deliver.

Jalen Hurts celebrates a touchdown during the Eagles’ win over the Giants in the divisional round on Saturday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

When asked after the game how his should felt, Hurts said, “Good enough.”

The 24-year-old quarterback hit the Giants on his first pass of the game. It was the Eagles’ second play from scrimmage and Hurts went deep to DeVonta Smith, who beat Julian Love, for a 40-yard gain.

From there, it was completions to Dallas Goedert, another to Smith, one to A.J. Brown, two runs from Hurts and then a 16-yard touchdown pass to Goedert.

On the next drive, the Eagles began to run the ball more but Hurts finished the drive off with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Smith and a 14-0 lead.

When the Eagles faced the Giants in the regular-season finale, Hurts looked reluctant to run. But he used his legs and his arm in this one. He converted a third-and-3 at the Giants’ 20 in the second quarter, rushing for 7 yards and a first down. That set up a Boston Scott touchdown that made it 21-0 and the rout was on. Hurts finished the night with 34 rushing yards on nine carries.

Hurts made it 28-0 himself with a 5-yard touchdown run with 43 seconds left in the first half.

“Seemed like the old Jalen to me,” Eagles running back Miles Sanders said. “I’m not going to lie. Just proud of him. He asks everybody for their best, and we’re going to do that just for him because he gives us our best.”

It was another chapter in a remarkable season for Hurts, who has gone from question mark to franchise quarterback this season. Hurts is in the conversation for league MVP after throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.