Eagles’ Jalen Hurts bounces back from horror Super Bowl play

Jalen Hurts failed to protect the ball at the worst possible time in Super Bowl 2023 — but didn’t let it doom the Eagles.

The Eagles quarterback was stripped by the Chiefs’ Nick Bolton in the beginning of the second quarter of Super Bowl 2023. The linebacker returned the ball 36 yards for a touchdown to help Kansas City tie the score at 14 with 9:39 to go in the first half.

The fumble shifted momentum in the game at the time for the underdog Chiefs, but Hurts didn’t let it last. He redeemed himself with his second running touchdown of the game — a four-yard scamper with 2:02 reaming to put Philadelphia up 21-14.

Hurts’ fumble occurred on a 3rd and 6, when the Chiefs’ defensive line broke up the pocket within just seconds and rushed the quarterback. Hurts, who also ran for the game’s first score, was unable to get he ball tucked away and secure at the time.

Jalen Hurts scores a second-quarter touchdown for the Eagles. USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs linebacker scored the touchdown after recovering the fumble. AP



Nick Bolton stripped Jalen Hurts during a third-down play. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid



Bolton was the first to make contact on Hurts and capitalized – smacking the ball out of the signal caller’s hands. The linebacker then picked up the ball and brought it to the house with no Eagles nearby — doing a little celebratory dance as he reached the end zone.

The Eagles lead the Chiefs 24-14 at the half.