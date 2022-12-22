Eagles’ Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys

Minshew Mania is officially back – this time in Philadelphia.

The Eagles announced that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew would be starting the team’s massive Week 16 division showdown against the Cowboys on Saturday, with starter Jalen Hurts unavailable due to a shoulder injury.

News began to leak out Monday that Hurts had suffered the injury during the Eagles’ victory over the Bears in Week 15, with the line moving several points in the betting market. Eagles coaches confirmed that Hurts had been dealing with the ailment, but had yet to rule him out of the game until Thursday morning.

“Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. “And at the end of the day, he’s not going to be able to do it. He tried like crazy. And I know he still wants to go. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I’ve ever been around.”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to throw against the Bears on Dec. 18, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) throws a pass against the Titans on Dec. 4, 2022. Getty Images

The Eagles, sitting at 13-1, are still in the driver’s seat for the NFC East title – as well as the top seed in the conference. They are two games up on the Vikings for the best record in the NFC and hold the tiebreaker after defeating Minnesota in Week 2. They are also three games ahead of the Cowboys in the division, and would need to lose out, combined with Dallas winning out, to have any chance at blowing that lead.

Philadelphia faces Dallas at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday.