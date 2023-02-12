Eagles fans start antics before Super Bowl 2023 kickoff

The chaos in Philadelphia has already commenced.

As a way to christen Super Bowl 2023, Eagles fans in have reportedly already flipped one car on the streets, much to their delight.

Shortly before kickoff, a car was turned over on a crowded street near Temple University to celebrate the team’s second Super Bowl berth since 2017.

Eagles fans celebrate with the flipping of a car prior to Super Bowl 2023 kickoff. Twitter/@BarstoolTU

It’s just the start of the expected chaos for the city, win or lose in the big game. Fans poured into the streets following the Eagles’ NFC Championship game win, climbing light poles, crosswalk lights and standing on bus stop shelters to celebrate the 31-7 win over the 49ers on Jan. 29.

The Eagles built their 14-3 regular-season campaign with plenty of grit, and has the city — which lost a World Series and an MLS Cup this year — craving a victory and a Philly-wide title parade.

Authorities in the Philadelphia famously greased light poles around the city in 2018, when the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but it wasn’t enough to keep enterprising fans from climbing them.

Fans, it seems, aren’t waiting for the result of Super Bowl 2023 — they’ve already begun their own brand of revelry.