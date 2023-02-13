Eagles fans flood Philly streets after Super Bowl loss: 'F--k the Chiefs'

Dejected Eagles fans took the streets of Philadelphia en masse, shouting “F–k the Chiefs” after the teams’ devastating Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Broad Street looked like a sea of green as heartbroken Philly fans climbed traffic lights and chanted obscenities — a rather tepid response to the Eagles’ stunning 38-35 defeat, according to reports and videos posted to social media.

The diehards had begun partying on the streets while the Eagles were still ahead — before a controversial holding call late in the game, which paved the way for the Chiefs’ final field goal that earned them their third Super Bowl title.

Birds fan continued to cheer on their team despite the last-minute upset as confetti rained down and fireworks illuminated the sky.





Philadelphia Eagles fans gather on Broad Street after their team lost Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

Some rowdy fans scaled light posts and stood atop bus shelters as the crowd cursed the Chiefs.

Dozens of police officers stood ready in riot gear as they ordered the revelers to disperse over a speaker.

Police deployed smoke bombs around 11 p.m. to defuse the crowds and get people to head home, videos posted to Twitter show.

The fans remained mostly peaceful on Broad Street, according to Fox 29 and the crowd emptied the streets between 11 p.m. and midnight.

Earlier in the day, however, was a different story.

Wild fans overturned a car on a crowded street near Temple University before the big game had even started.





Diehard franchise fans had begun partying in the streets before a controversial holding calling at the end of the game. Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

Philadelphia police had prepared for a chaotic scene following the Super Bowl given the notoriously rambunctious Birds fans’ past behavior.

Last month, fans celebrated the Eagles’ NFC Championship game win over the 49ers by climbing light poles, crosswalk lights and standing on bus stop shelters.

In 2018, authorities famously greased light poles around the city, when the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but it wasn’t enough to keep enterprising fans from climbing them.