The Eagles are back in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia rolled past the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. They previously won in 2018.





Jalen Hurts celebrates during the Eagles’ win over the 49ers on Jan. 29. AP





Haason Reddick forces a fumble while hitting Brock Purdy during the Eagles’ win over the 49ers on Jan. 29. AP





Jalen Hurts scores during the Eagles’ win over the 49ers on Jan. 29. AP





Miles Sanders scores during the Eagles’ win over the 49ers on Jan. 29. Getty Images





Jalen Hurts throws during the Eagles’ win over the 49ers on Jan. 29. Getty Images

Jalen Hurts threw for 121 yards and added 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The 49ers dealt with a quarterback crisis, as both starter Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson exited the game with injuries. Purdy finished the game, although he was severely limited.