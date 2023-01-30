Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl sets up Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce showdown

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles versus Chiefs.

Kelce versus Kelce.

“I got a Kansas City sweatshirt, I’m gonna wear it for the next three hours and then that’s it for the rest of the year,” Eagles center Jason Kelce said after the Eagles’ 31-7 NFC Championship game win over the 49ers. “Win or lose, I’m done being a Chiefs fan in three hours.”

Hours later, Kelce would learn that his kid brother, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, would be on the other side of the field on Super Bowl Sunday after Harrison Butker booted a 45-yard FG with three seconds remaining to give the Chiefs a 23-20 AFC Championship game win over the Bengals.

“For the people that are on board with the NFL being scripted, it’s really good evidence, maybe,” Jason Kelce joked well before the AFC game was decided. “It’s been a fun year for Trav and I on multiple levels, and it’d be really special obviously to play against him, and Andy Reid and a lot of other familiar faces over there too.”





Jason Kelce, a perennial Pro Bowl center, is facing his brother in the Super Bowl. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“I haven’t talked to him yet,’’ Travis Kelce said after hauling in seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. “It’s a cool scenario to be in. My mom can’t lose. It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing in that. You won’t see me talking too much trash because of how much I love my brother. It’s going to be an emotional game for me, that’s for sure.’’

Travis Kelce was also emotional following Sunday’s win, exclaiming with a Ric Flair flair, “Woo! Burrowhead, my ass! Woo! It’s Mahomes’ house!” Some Bengals players had reportedly called the Chiefs’ home field, Arrowhead Stadium, “Burrowhead” for Joe Burrow, who had never lost to Kansas City before Sunday.





Travis Kelce, a superstar tight end for the Chiefs, will play in his third Super Bowl in four years. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Chiefs’ tight end stuck with the pro wrestling theme when calling out Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval, who had engaged in some trash talk, channeling The Rock when saying, “I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!”

— With Mark Cannizzaro in Kansas City, Mo.