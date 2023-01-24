Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson says car was stolen after Giants game

So much for the city of brotherly love.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed that his car was stolen in Philadelphia and that he knows who is behind the heist.

“I know exactly who stole my s–t bro,” the 25-year-old Gardner-Johnson said during an Instagram live video on Monday. “Don’t worry, we got y’all on camera. Wow. Wow. That’s how y’all get down in Philly … after a win?”

Two days prior, Gardner-Johnson recorded three tackles in Philadelphia’s 38-7 thrashing of the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round game at Lincoln Financial Field.

In the video, which has since circulated on social media, Johnson appears to be speaking with police and observing surveillance footage while outside in Philadelphia.





Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images





Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson prior to a game against the Giants in the NFC divisional round at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2023 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

The video does not show a police presence or camera footage of the alleged robbery.

The Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson from the Saints in August. He’s set to become a free agent after this season.

The Eagles host the 49ers, who are on a 12-game winning streak, in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.