Eagles beef up defense with Ndamukong Suh signing

The Eagles are strengthening their defense and then some.

Thursday, a day after Philadelphia signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Linval Joseph, it added Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old celebrated his new contract, posting an Eagles logo on his Instagram account.

Ndamukong Suh adds serious depth to the Eagles’ defensive line. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Suh, a five-time Pro Bowler, joins the 8-1 Eagles after their first loss of the season. He’ll help reinforce a defensive line that was exploited by the Commanders in the Week 10 upset.

Combined with Joseph’s arrival, Suh will help make up for the absence of rookie Jordan Davis, whois on injured reserve and out at least the next two games.

“We’ve got some guys banged up, so we all need to step up and be better against the run,” veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said Wednesday. “We’ll be all right. Nobody is in a panic. We will correct our problems. Giving up that much on the ground, that’s not us. We’re better than that as a group and we will show that.”

A Super Bowl winner with the Buccaneers in 2020, Suh racked up six sacks last season with Tampa Bay before hitting free agency. It appears his patience paid off with a chance to chase another championship ring in Philadelphia.