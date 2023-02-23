Eagles’ Allen Robinson miss set up A.J. Brown trade

A major contribution to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 Super Bowl run was a move that almost didn’t happen.

Instead of trading for star wide receiver A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles were extremely close to signing Allen Robinson, who ended up working out a deal with the Los Angles Rams, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

“The Rams don’t generally fit free-agent receivers into their team-building model, but they were thin at the position,” Rodrigue wrote. “So McVay checked in with Stafford and Kupp, who emphatically endorsed veteran wideout Allen Robinson.”

Robinson, however, was on the verge of signing with the Eagles at the time, according to The Athletic’s sources. The wideout was coming off one of his worst NFL seasons but was still among the top options in a free agency class light on top talent.

“But after a late-night phone call, McVay’s, Stafford’s and Kupp’s enthusiasm — and the role they described to him as a high-volume No. 2 receiver in the Rams offense — swayed Robinson to sign a three-year, $46.5 million contract,” Rodrigue wrote.





The Eagles almost missed out on A.J. Brown. AP

The move likely would have changed the outlook of the Eagles entire season.

Robinson suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Chiefs late November, ending his 2023 with only 33 receptions, 339 yards, and 3 touchdowns. He finished just fifth in receiving yards on the Rams.

Brown’s season went much differently: He had a monster year, leading Eagles receivers with 1,496 yards on 88 receptions and 11 touchdowns.





Allen Robinson was close to being an Eagle — before the Rams swooped in. Getty Images

There’s no telling if the Eagles would have pursued Brown even if they landed Robinson but considering Brown’s massive $100 million contract, it seems as if they went all out after letting Robinson slip away.