Eagles acquire Robert Quinn from Bears

The NFL hot stove is heating up ahead of next week’s trade deadline.

The Chicago Bears traded star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, per multiple reports. In return, Chicago will receive a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Quinn, 32, has been with Chicago since 2020. In 2021, he set the Bears’ all-time record for sacks in a single season, with 18.5. He has also played for the Cowboys, Dolphins and Rams.

The Eagles, who are 6-0, now add another excellent pass rusher to pair with Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat. Quinn has two years left on his contract, though neither year is guaranteed.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was meeting with the media in Chicago when the trade was announced, and appeared to have a tough time hearing the news – eventually cutting the press conference short, per Shaw Media.