Dylan Bundy signs with Mets, reunites with Buck Showalter

PORT ST. LUCIE — Dylan Bundy spent the offseason awaiting an offer, and finally received a call from the Mets.

The team announced Saturday that the right-hander has been signed to a minor league contract, reuniting him with manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler.

Bundy, 30, started 29 games last season for the Twins and pitched to a 4.89 ERA.

He debuted in the major leagues as a 19-year-old in 2012 with the Orioles, with Showalter as his manager.

A shoulder injury kept Bundy from returning to the big leagues with the Orioles until 2016.

Bundy’s best season came in COVID-shortened 2020, when he pitched to a 3.29 ERA with the Angels, after he was acquired in a trade by Eppler, then the team’s GM.

“One of the factors coming into this is knowing some of the guys that were here,” Bundy said. “That was one of the comfortable factors about coming here.”

Bundy is expected to build up as potential starting pitching depth for the Mets.





Dylan Bundy pitched for Buck Showalter while both were with the Orioles. Paul J. Bereswill

“I just have to get myself ready, I am way behind,” Bundy said. “These guys have been here for five or six weeks now. I have to get going and face hitters I think to be able to go pitch somewhere.”

Tommy Hunter has been told he will be on the Mets’ Opening Day roster, according to sources.

The veteran reliever could have opted out of his contract Saturday if the Mets didn’t intend to place him on the major league roster.

Hunter has not allowed an earned run in his six appearances this spring.

Carlos Carrasco threw a side session and is on track to pitch in a minor league game on Tuesday, according to Showalter.

The right-hander skipped pitching in a minor league game Thursday for what was termed “elbow maintenance.”

Carrasco’s first regular season start is scheduled for the Mets’ fifth game, which opens a series in Milwaukee on April 3.

Showalter said he would like to split up Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander throughout the year and that plays into the decision to start Velander in the third game of the regular season.

Scherzer has received the Opening Day nod for Thursday in Miami.

Showalter’s reasoning is both co-aces are likely to work deep into games and he would like space between them for bullpen rest purposes.

David Peterson was originally scheduled to pitch behind Tylor Megill in the Grapefruit League against the Cardinals, but was moved to a minor league game to ensure he could get his pitch count to 90.

The left-hander Peterson and Megill are competing for the fifth spot in the Mets’ rotation.

One of the two will start the second game of the season in Miami.