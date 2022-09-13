Dwyane Wade leaving TNT’s NBA coverage

Future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will not return to TNT this season, The Post learned Tuesday.

After three years at the network, the decision was Wade’s, according to sources. TNT made an offer to keep him, but Wade has various other business interests he wants to focus on.

Dwayne Wade TBS/John Nowak

TNT declined comment, but there were no ill feelings between the two sides. Sources said the move is not at all related to recent layoffs by Turner’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Wade, 40, had been a mainstay on Turner’s coverage of its biggest events, including the All-Star Game and the playoffs. He was also a featured member of its Tuesday night crew, which also featured host Adam Refko, Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker.

When Wade signed with to Turner in 2019, he also received interest from ESPN, but he is not expected to show up on its NBA coverage this year either.