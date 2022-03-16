Dwight Gooden's son is making his name on the football field

Dwight Gooden remembers the pressure. The questions. The scrutiny.

His shadow engulfed his oldest son, Dwight Jr., a pitcher early in his high school career who was always asked about his famous father.

“Just constant comparisons,” the former Mets and Yankees legend recalled in an interview with The Post.

He didn’t want that for his youngest son, Dylan. He wanted Dylan to be free of hearing about his star dad at every turn. To be given a chance to forge his own path without frequent reminders of what his father accomplished as a professional athlete. So when Dylan told him he was done with baseball several years back, Dwight wasn’t upset. If anything, he was relieved.

